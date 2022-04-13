Treffert wins again at HSR Sebring Spring Fling

Nine different feature-race winners headlined a packed two days of competition at the Historic Sportscar Racing season-opening Spring Fling at Sebring International Raceway.

Kicking off the HSR vintage racing schedule for the fourth straight year, the HSR Spring Fling 2022 Edition featured once again the unique Wednesday through Friday weekday schedule that drew rave reviews last year.

Four feature races across the final two days accounted for nine different overall and “race-within-a-race” class battles in addition to a trio of HSR WeatherTech Sprint races for all Run Groups.

The weekend’s only feature-race repeat winner was a familiar one, Todd Treffert taking overall honors in both Thursday’s Sasco Sports International/American Challenge and Friday’s GT Classic (GTC) and Vintage class B.R.M. Chronographes Endurance Challenge one-hour race.

