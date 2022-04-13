Race Industry Now double feature: Pikes Peak at 100, and Women in Motorsport

Join us for a RACE INDUSTRY NOW Webinar Series double feature on Wednesday, April 20

9:00 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET:

Episode #214 – Celebrating the Milestone 100th Running of the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, brought to you by Gran Turismo.

With Rhys Millen, 2-time King of the Mountain; Rod Millen, 5-time King of the Mountain; Loni Unser, the second woman of the Unser clan to tackle the mountain and Jeff Zwart, Co-Founder of RACER and Pikes Peak Winner. Hosted by Jeff Hammond from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.

9:45 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET:

Episode #215 – Official Launch of the New Motorsport Professionals Association: “Women in Motorsport North America (WIMNA)”

With Lyn St. James, co-founder of WIMNA and Beth Paretta, co-founder of WIMNA and owner of Paretta Autosport.

Click here to register

No charge to attend.