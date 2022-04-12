Johnson undergoes surgery on injured hand

Jimmie Johnson has undergone surgery to repair a fracture to his right hand that he sustained in a crash during practice for last weekend’s Long Beach Grand Prix.

The procedure was carried out on Monday evening by Dr. Glenn Gaston, Hand and Upper Extremity Fellowship Director at OrthoCarolina. Johnson is expected to make a complete recovery and be back in the car for the upcoming test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

From Long Beach to the operating room. Good news is I plan to be ready for the @IMS test in 9 days and Barber on May 1st. Thank you to all the medical staff involved. pic.twitter.com/Xt4Pm1Piz6 — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) April 12, 2022

Johnson suffered the injury on Friday afternoon when his car bottomed out on the curb approaching Turn 5 and hit the tire barrier on the outside of the corner. A makeshift carbon fiber splint was fashioned overnight that allowed him to complete the rest of the weekend, and he was classified 20th in the race results after his No.48 Chip Ganassi Honda crashed at the same spot on lap 70.

He is currently 14th in the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series point standings.