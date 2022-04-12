Earnhardt name returns to the RCR No.3 for Talladega Xfinity race

Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive a No.3 for the first time in a NASCAR national series race when he competes for Richard Childress Racing in the Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23.

The event will be the first time Earnhardt has run for Childress, too. With sponsorship from ForeverLawn, he will drive a predominantly black car with a white No.3 – a color combination long associated with his grandfather, the late Dale Earnhardt Sr.

“What a dream come true,” Jeffrey Earnhardt said. “The chance to be behind the wheel of the No. 3 car for RCR, that my pawpaw made famous, has long been a dream of mine and now it’s finally happening. I can’t thank ForeverLawn enough for making my dreams come to reality and for being such a big part of my career.

“I also want to thank Mr. Childress for making this possible. The No.3 car is cherished by a lot of people, and I know how much it means to him. To give me this opportunity is something I’ll never forget.”

Earnhardt, the son of former driver Kerry Earnhardt and nephew of Dale Earnhardt Jr., has made starts in all three national series. He has three top-10 finishes in 135 starts in the Xfinity Series with a career-best effort being a third-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway (2019) while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Earnhardt has nine Xfinity Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway. His best finish is a 12th place result from the spring 2015 race.

“It’s great to have an Earnhardt back in one of our cars,” said Richard Childress. “We think Jeffrey is a talented young driver and I’m confident he will run well at Talladega.”

Dale Kermie, co-founder of ForeverLawn added: “My goodness, to be in the mix with two of the greatest names in not just NASCAR, but all of racing – Childress and Earnhardt – is an incredible privilege.

“We are ForeverLawn are thrilled to help put these two names back together, and to do it in the iconic No. 3 – with a definite nod to the Intimidator – is just amazing. We are excited to see the #blackandgreengrassmachine hit Talladega Superspeedway.”