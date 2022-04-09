VIDEO: On-board lap of Long Beach in Mazda’s RX-792P IMSA GTP

Ride with pro racer Tom Long in Mazda’s four-rotor RX-792P IMSA GTP machine from 1992 around the Grand Prix of Long Beach street circuit.
Watch below or click here to watch on YouTube.
Ride with pro racer Tom Long in Mazda’s four-rotor RX-792P IMSA GTP machine from 1992 around the Grand Prix of Long Beach street circuit.
Watch below or click here to watch on YouTube.
Another week, another curveball thrown to NASCAR Cup Series drivers adjusting to the Next Gen race car. “This new Next Gen car has (…)
Roger Penske isn’t bothered by Formula 1’s ongoing expansion into the North American market. With the recent confirmation of F1’s (…)
Jimmie Johnson will drive the No. 48 Honda in morning practice after fracturing his hand in a crash on Friday. The Chip Ganassi Racing (…)
Fernando Alonso claimed after Australian Grand Prix qualifying that his Alpine A522 had the pace to take his first Formula 1 pole position (…)
It was 30 years ago this weekend that RACER magazine was launched at a gala party held during the Grand Prix of Long Beach weekend. (…)
Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll has been hit with a three-place penalty for causing a collision with Williams driver Nicholas Latifi during (…)
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc says that taking risks, especially in the Turn 6 right-hander, was key to taking pole position for the (…)
Charles Leclerc will start the Australian Grand Prix from pole position after beating Max Verstappen to top spot in an unpredictable (…)
The FIA has issued new guidelines stating what is and is not acceptable at safety-car restarts in Formula 1 that outlaw Red Bull (…)
On older tires, Brandon Jones stole an Xfinity Series win from the scion of the owner of his race team on Saturday night at Martinsville (…)
Comments