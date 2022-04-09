VIDEO: On-board lap of Long Beach in Mazda’s RX-792P IMSA GTP

VIDEO: On-board lap of Long Beach in Mazda’s RX-792P IMSA GTP

Ride with pro racer Tom Long in Mazda’s four-rotor RX-792P IMSA GTP machine from 1992 around the Grand Prix of Long Beach street circuit.

Watch below or click here to watch on YouTube.

