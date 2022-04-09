VIDEO: Hamburger & Taco Long Beach edition with Colton Herta

Marshall Pruett

VIDEO: Hamburger & Taco Long Beach edition with Colton Herta

IndyCar

VIDEO: Hamburger & Taco Long Beach edition with Colton Herta

By April 9, 2022 6:10 PM

By |

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach polesitter Colton Herta joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett for their Hamburger & Taco show to discuss the day and the amazing speed the Andretti Autosport driver found in his No. 26 Honda.

 

, , IndyCar

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://alldrivers.news/video-hamburger-taco-long-beach-edition-with-colton-herta/ VIDEO: Hamburger & Taco Long Beach edition with Colton Herta - All drivers news

    […] Original article on The racer […]

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home