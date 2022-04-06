TV ratings: Richmond

NASCAR’s Cup Series race at Richmond last Sunday averaged a 2.30 Nielsen rating and 3.958 million viewers on FOX per ShowBuzzDaily.com, up from a 2.18/3.7m from the previous week at COTA and from the 2.0 rating and 3.3m for this race last year, both of which were also on FOX. Cup races on cable for the first time this year with Saturday night’s telecast from Martinsville on FS1.

The Xfinity Series race from Richmond, in contrast, was down slightly from the previous week’s road race. Saturday’s telecast averaged 0.53 and 833,000 viewers, compared to 0.64/1.075m for COTA, both on FS1.

Coverage of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing finals from Las Vegas averaged an 0.25 rating and 422,000 viewers, a solid improvement on last year’s 0.18/277,000, both on FS1.