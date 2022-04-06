Racing on TV, April 7-10

Racing on TV, April 7-10

Racing on TV, April 7-10

April 6, 2022

By |

The Trans Am Series recently announced a new television package to air this year’s races in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, April 7

Martinsville
qualifying		 3:00-4:30pm

Martinsville
qualifying		 5:30-7:00pm

Martinsville
race		 8:00-10:00pm

 
Melbourne
practice 1		 10:55pm
12:00am

Melbourne
practice 1		 10:55pm
12:00am

Friday, April 8

Melbourne
practice 2		 1:55-3:00am

Melbourne
practice 2		 1:55-3:00am

Martinsville
qualifying		 4:30-6:30pm

Long Beach
practice 1		 6:15-7:15pm

Martinsville
race		 7:30-10:00pm

Long Beach
qualifying		 8:10-8:55pm

Melbourne
practice 3		 10:55pm-
12:00am

Melbourne
practice 3		 10:55pm-
12:00am

Saturday, April 9

Melbourne
qualifying		 1:55-3:00am

Melbourne
qualifying		 1:55-3:00am

Rome race 1 8:30-10:00am

Long Beach
practice 2		 11:45am-
12:45pm

Long Beach
race 1		 1:40-2:25pm

Long Beach
qualifying		 3:00-4:30pm

Long Beach
race		 5:00-7:00pm

Martinsville
race		 7:00-7:30pm
prerace
7:30-11:00pm
race

St. Louis 8:00-11:00pm

COTA race 1 10:00-11:00pm
(SDD)

Australian GP
prerace		 11:30pm-
12:55am

Sunday, April 10

Australian GP 12:55-3:00am

Long Beach
warmup		 12:00-12:30pm

COTA 1:30-3:00pm

Long Beach 3:00-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-6:00pm
race
6:00-6:15pm
postrace

Rome race 2 3:30-5:00pm
(SDD)

Long Beach
race 2		 7:15-8:00pm

COTA race 2 10:00-11:00pm
(SDD)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

