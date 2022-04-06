Racing on TV, April 7-10

The Trans Am Series recently announced a new television package to air this year’s races in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, April 7

Martinsville

qualifying 3:00-4:30pm Martinsville

qualifying 5:30-7:00pm Martinsville

race 8:00-10:00pm Melbourne

practice 1 10:55pm

12:00am Melbourne

practice 1 10:55pm

12:00am

Friday, April 8

Melbourne

practice 2 1:55-3:00am Melbourne

practice 2 1:55-3:00am Martinsville

qualifying 4:30-6:30pm Long Beach

practice 1 6:15-7:15pm Martinsville

race 7:30-10:00pm Long Beach

qualifying 8:10-8:55pm Melbourne

practice 3 10:55pm-

12:00am Melbourne

practice 3 10:55pm-

12:00am

Saturday, April 9

Melbourne

qualifying 1:55-3:00am Melbourne

qualifying 1:55-3:00am Rome race 1 8:30-10:00am Long Beach

practice 2 11:45am-

12:45pm Long Beach

race 1 1:40-2:25pm Long Beach

qualifying 3:00-4:30pm Long Beach

race 5:00-7:00pm Martinsville

race 7:00-7:30pm

prerace

7:30-11:00pm

race St. Louis 8:00-11:00pm COTA race 1 10:00-11:00pm

(SDD) Australian GP

prerace 11:30pm-

12:55am

Sunday, April 10

Australian GP 12:55-3:00am Long Beach

warmup 12:00-12:30pm COTA 1:30-3:00pm Long Beach 3:00-3:30pm

pre-race

3:30-6:00pm

race

6:00-6:15pm

postrace Rome race 2 3:30-5:00pm

(SDD) Long Beach

race 2 7:15-8:00pm COTA race 2 10:00-11:00pm

(SDD)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

