Racing on TV, April 7-10

The Trans Am Series recently announced a new television package to air this year’s races in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Thursday, April 7
|Martinsville
qualifying
|3:00-4:30pm
|
|Martinsville
qualifying
|5:30-7:00pm
|
|Martinsville
race
|8:00-10:00pm
|
|Melbourne
practice 1
|10:55pm
12:00am
|
|Melbourne
practice 1
|10:55pm
12:00am
|
Friday, April 8
Saturday, April 9
Sunday, April 10
|Australian GP
|12:55-3:00am
|
|Long Beach
warmup
|12:00-12:30pm
|
|COTA
|1:30-3:00pm
|
|Long Beach
|3:00-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-6:00pm
race
6:00-6:15pm
postrace
|
|Rome race 2
|3:30-5:00pm
(SDD)
|
|Long Beach
race 2
|7:15-8:00pm
|
|COTA race 2
|10:00-11:00pm
(SDD)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay
