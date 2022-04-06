Photos: VIR’s vintage Wild Hare Run with VDCA and VRG

Last weekend was brimming with racing for Vintage Racer Group (VRG) and the Vintage Drivers Club of America (VDCA) members at Virginia International Raceway for the twentieth annual Wild Hare Run.

The 135-plus entrants saw close racing throughout all of the run groups as the weather cooperated on Saturday and Sunday. Senior Vintage Motorsport photographer Bill Stoler was once again on hand to provide spectacular sights from the early spring event in Alton, Va.

