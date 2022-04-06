Classic California coastal weather adds shine to Masters Historics season opener

Classic Mediterranean-style spring weather conditions on the California coast set the scene for a beautiful April 1-3 weekend of racing with Masters Formula Atlantic Plus and Masters Endurance Legends USA at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Throughout the First Orion Monterey Motorsport weekend, held in conjunction with GT Celebration, morning fog gave way to warmer temperatures and blue skies each day as drivers, families and fans enjoyed the racing through green hills around the legendary circuit.

Masters Endurance Legends USA – Race 1

Spanning a 14 second difference in qualifying times, the Masters Endurance Legends race brought together several eras of race cars in a fun and friendly competitive race lasting 27 laps and carrying into the early evening hours at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca. At the front, the Proto 2 class field of Jim Devenport (Oreca 03 LMP2) and Stephen Romak (Pescarolo Morgan) battled for the overall win, with Spencer Trenery (Riley MK XI Gen 1 DP) close behind, as all three closed the distance to lapped cars.

There was drama right from the start, Tom Mueller’s Corvette C7R taking several places due to a jumped start, and later when John McKenna (Rlley & Scott DP MK II) pitted too early. Both drivers would serve drive through penalties. Farther back, Douglas Baron (991GT3R) and Loren Beggs (Porsche 996 RSR) battled with each other, trading fastest class laps with each other.

Beggs had a lot to say about his experience running in the GT2-2 class.

“I got a reasonable start and I had a bunch of good laps in there pretty close to the qualifying times to begin with and the prototype car guys were super nice… a good clean race and amazing weather here at Laguna Seca… We had a pretty good and consistent drop off with the tires, the track was good, it was nice and cooled down a little bit at the end of the day so that made it easy on the car… Everybody here has a super cool car and the people here treat you with respect, but it’s still good racing.”

