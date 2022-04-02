Kyle Busch leads Richmond practice

Kyle Busch was fastest in Cup Series practice at Richmond Raceway with a lap of 119.691 mph (22.558 seconds).

Busch led the way over Chris Buescher, who clocked in at 119.321 mph. Ryan Blaney was third fastest at 119 mph. Completing the top five was Christopher Bell at 118.817 mph and Chase Briscoe at 118.781 mph. Erik Jones was the sixth fastest at 118.702 mph.

William Byron was seventh fastest at 118.561 mph, Martin Truex Jr. was eighth fastest at 118.546 mph, Ross Chastain was ninth fastest at 118.483 mph, and Kevin Harvick was 10th fastest at 118.421 mph.

Defending race winner Alex Bowman was 26th in practice at 117.909 mph.

Busch laid down the best lap from the first group of drivers who practiced. Buescher and Blaney were also in the first group.

Saturday morning was the first and only practice session of the weekend. Teams had 20 minutes on track before shifting into qualifying mode for the Toyota Owners 400.

Bubba Wallace brought out the caution during Group A being on track for practice because of a spin in Turn 3. Fortunately, it was a single-car spin for Wallace with no contact. There were no other incidents in practice.

Joey Logano ran the most laps in practice. Logano was 13th on the speed chart (118.291 mph) and ran 48 laps.