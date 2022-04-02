Haley, Biffle hit with qualifying penalties after Cup inspection

Justin Haley (pictured above) and Greg Biffle will not be permitted to qualify at Richmond Raceway and serve a penalty at the start of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race.

Haley’s No.31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet failed inspection three times, as did Biffle’s No.44 NY Racing Chevrolet. Both teams also lose pit stall selection for the Toyota Owners 400.

Both teams will also have a crew member ejected from the event. On Haley’s team, it was the car chief, Jaron Antley. On Biffle’s team, it was engineer Nick Oillila.

Haley and Biffle will also serve pass-through penalties at the start of the race.

Five other teams had their cars fail inspection twice and lost pit stall selection, and ejected a crew member – all of them the car chief. They were the cars of Austin Dillon, AJ Allmendinger, Chris Buescher, Bubba Wallace, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.