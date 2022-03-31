Formula E confirms seven manufacturers for Gen3 era

Seven automotive manufacturers have registered to race the new Gen3 car in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, which will debut next season. The Gen3 race car, which was teased earlier this year (above) will be officially unveiled to the public on April in 28 in Monaco ahead of the Monaco E-Prix.

The manufacturers currently confirmed for the Gen3 era of Formula E are:

• DS Automobiles, France

• Jaguar, United Kingdom

• Mahindra Racing, India

• Maserati, Italy

• NIO 333, United Kingdom and China

• Nissan, Japan

• Porsche, Germany

The full list of teams will be released later in 2022.

“We are delighted to confirm the commitment of seven of the world’s leading car manufacturers to the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, and we look forward to seing them battle against each othe,” said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. “As a proving ground for future mobility, Formula E has always been at the cutting-edge of technology — as exemplified by the Gen3 single-seater — and we are confident that the forthcoming era will mark an exciting chapter in the series’ electrifying story.”

Formula E claims its Gen3 will be the world’s most efficient race car, with at least 40 percent of the energy used within a race produced by regenerative braking during the race.

It will be the first open-wheel car with both front and rear powertrains: a new front powertrain adds 250kW to the 350kW at the rear, more than doubling the regenerative capability of the current Gen2 to a total of 600kW. It also will be the first open-wheel car that will not feature rear hydraulic brakes due to the addition of the front powertrain and its regenerative capability.

With an electric motor delivering up to 350kw of power (470hp), capable of a top speed of 200mph (320 km/h), the Gen3 will have a power-to-weight ratio that is twice as efficient as an equivalent 470hp internal combustion engine (ICE).

“We are excited to welcome many of the world’s most innovative and competitive automotive manufacturers into the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,” said series CEO Jamie Reigle. “The Gen3 race car will take Formula E’s iconic city center racing to a new level, creating more intense action and drama on the track while delivering a leap forward in electric mobility off it. The Gen3 race car will set the standard for performance, efficiency and sustainability and serve as further tangible evidence of the innovative developments in electric vehicles achieved by manufacturers in the championship.”