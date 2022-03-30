Racing on TV, April 1-3

March 30, 2022

Trans Am races stream live for free, no app required
The Trans Am Series recently announced a new television package to air this year’s races in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live telecasts unless noted.

Friday, April 1

Irwindale 12:00-1:00pm

Las Vegas
qualifying 1		 7:00-8:30pm

Saturday, April 2

Richmond
qualifying		 8:30-10:00am

Richmond
qualifying		 10:30am-
12:30pm

Richmond race 1:30-4:00pm

Road
Atlanta TA		 6:00-7:00pm (D)

Sunday, April 3

Las Vegas
qualifying 2		 12:30-2:00pm

Richmond
race		 pre-race
3:00-3:30pm
race
3:30-7:00pm

Road Atlanta
TA2		 5:30-7:00pm (D)

Argentina 6:00-7:30pm
(SDD)

Las Vegas
finals		 7:00-10:00pm

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

Mazda MX-5 Cup | St. Pete | Race Highlights

