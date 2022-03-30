Racing on TV, April 1-3

Trans Am races stream live for free, no app required

The Trans Am Series recently announced a new television package to air this year’s races in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live telecasts unless noted.

Friday, April 1

Irwindale 12:00-1:00pm Las Vegas

qualifying 1 7:00-8:30pm

Saturday, April 2

Richmond

qualifying 8:30-10:00am Richmond

qualifying 10:30am-

12:30pm Richmond race 1:30-4:00pm Road

Atlanta TA 6:00-7:00pm (D)

Sunday, April 3

Las Vegas

qualifying 2 12:30-2:00pm Richmond

race pre-race

3:00-3:30pm

race

3:30-7:00pm Road Atlanta

TA2 5:30-7:00pm (D) Argentina 6:00-7:30pm

(SDD) Las Vegas

finals 7:00-10:00pm

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

