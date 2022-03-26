Skeen takes TA2 victory at Road Atlanta

Mike Skeen reigned victorious in the TA2 race at Road Atlanta after overtaking Connor Mosack just before the race’s halfway point. The now three-time Road Atlanta winner weathered multiple yellow flags in his No. 89 3Dimensional Services Group Mustang to get his first victory of the year.

Mosack, after taking his second consecutive pole, was confident going into today’s race, stating yesterday after qualifying that his No. 28 High Point University Camaro was the best it had been all season. Unfortunately for Mosack, Skeen was able to overtake the 23-year-old on lap 15 and hold the lead for the remainder of the race. Second and third positions changed rapidly as different competitors experienced mechanical issues and incurred race damage.

Skeen’s teammate Rafa Matos was able to navigate around Mosack on lap 15 and held the second position until engine woes took him out of the hunt, moving young Brent Crews to second in his No. 70 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang. Crews finished the race second.

Mosack moved into third place following Matos’ troubles but was passed by Adam Andretti’s Peterson Racing machine on lap 26. A wild restart and ensuing crash on lap 30 resulted in both Andretti and Mosack getting taken out of contention. This paved the way for Thomas Merrill’s No. 26 BridgeHaul/HP Tuners/Cope Race Cars Ford Mustang to take over third, which he held to the finish.

“I had an awesome car from Peterson Racing,” said Skeen as he emerged from his car. “I am so happy to be a part of this program and to get my first win with this team. The guys gave me a great car; We were really consistent on the long run and had great pace. In the first stint, when I was following Connor [Mosack], I didn’t know if we had enough for him, but he made a mistake on that first restart and I was able to get by him. It was kind of smooth sailing from there. He got attacked by other guys and it took the pressure off of me a lot. When we were out there with a 10-second lead, I didn’t want a yellow, but we were able to survive those restarts and bring home the win.”

Following the event, series newcomer Sammy Smith was awarded the ChillOut Keep Cool Move of the Race, and Connor Zilisch in the No. 57 Silver Hare Racing Camaro was awarded the Omologato custom-branded Trans Am watch, earning the Young Gun Fast Lap Award (1m24.502s). Maurice Hull in the No. 75 Silver Hare Racing Camaro won the TA2 Masters award.

Today’s event will air on CBS Sports Network on Sunday, April 3 at 5:30 p.m. ET. Tomorrow’s TA event will be broadcast on the network on Saturday, April 2 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

TA2 returns to the track next month at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Full race results can be found here.