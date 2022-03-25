iRacing announces second charity special event with Chad Knaus

After raising over $50,000 last year, iRacing has announced the second rendition of its charity special event. In partnership with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Chad Knaus, $57,000 was raised during last year’s race.

For 2022, Knaus will again join a team with eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series champion Nick Ottinger and iRacing’s executive producer, Steve Myers. This year’s race is named the Peachtree Three and will be a three-hour race at Road Atlanta.

Unlike other iRacing special events, which are designed to be more competitive, this event is strictly for fun. Teams have unlimited resets if they crash their car and can manipulate the race in various ways if they make a donation to the National MS Society.

A donation of $350 will allow teams to issue a drive-through penalty to another competitor and a donation of $500 can be made if a team needs a full-course yellow. If a team finds itself in need of a wave-around to get back onto the lead lap, a donation of $1,000 can be made to the National MS Society.

This year’s race will feature the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R, the Mazda MX-5 Cup car, and all of iRacing’s GT4-specification cars which include the Aston Martin Vantage, Porsche 718 Cayman, BMW M4, and McLaren 570s. The race is scheduled for July 14.