Vettel return still uncertain in Saudi Arabia due to COVID

Sebastian Vettel has yet to return the required negative COVID-19 result to be able to race in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The German tested positive ahead of last week’s Bahrain Grand Prix, and duly missed the season opener as a result, with Nico Hulkenberg deputizing on late notice. Aston Martin had hoped that Vettel would be fit to return for this weekend’s second round in Jeddah, but says he has yet to be cleared to travel.

“Sebastian Vettel has not yet returned the required negative COVID test to fly to the Saudi Arabian GP,” Aston Martin stated. “Nico Hulkenberg will be in Jeddah to deputize for Seb if necessary. We will delay our final decision until Friday to provide Seb every opportunity to race.”

The first practice session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place at 5:00 p.m. local time on Friday, allowing Aston Martin until the morning to understand if Vettel will be able to drive or not. The team could even run Hulkenberg in FP1 before Vettel arrives if he is cleared to travel.

Presented by