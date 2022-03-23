Racing on TV, March 25-28

Trans Am races to stream live for free, no app required
The Trans Am Series recently announced a new television package to air this year’s races in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, March 25

Saudi Arabia
practice 1		 9:55-11:00am

Saudi Arabia
practice 2		 12:55-2:00pm

COTA practice
& qualifying		 3:00-4:30pm

COTA practice
& qualifying		 5:00-6:30pm

Charlotte TA 7:00-8:00pm
(D)

Saturday, March 26

Saudi Arabia
practice 3		 9:55-11:00am

Road Atlanta
TA2		 12:50-2:05pm

Saudi Arabia
qualifying		 12:55-2:00pm

COTA practice
& qualifying		 10:00am-
12:00pm

COTA 1:00-3:30pm

Charlotte TA2 2:30-4:00pm
(D)

COTA 4:30-7:00pm

Seattle 10:00pm-
1:00am

Sunday, March 27

Saudi Arabia
GP		 11:30am-
3:00pm

Saudi Arabia
GP		 12:55-3:00pm

Road Atlanta TA 12:15-1:30pm

COTA 3:00-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-7:00pm
race

Monday, March 28

Sebring 11:00am-
1:00pm (D)

Pensacola 1:00-3:00pm
(D)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

