ORIW: Inside the World Rally Championship with Peter Thul

By March 23, 2022 3:49 AM

By |

Peter Thul, Senior Director for Sport of WRC Promoter GmbH, joined us for an interview during Race Industry Week. Thul is responsible for managing the liaison with the WRC’s key stakeholders, including teams and crews, and with the FIA’s sporting and technical departments. Hosted by RACER Editor in Chief Laurence Foster. Click here to watch the full interview.

