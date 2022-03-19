VIDEO: Marshall Pruett on TMS surface and downforce options

Marshall Pruett gives us a close-up look at tweaks on tap for this weekend’s XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway.

The first video looks at the current state of the racing line and efforts to reduce the impact of the PJ1-treated surface:

It’s another #MPShowMe with the help of @DHTMSPR to show you the current state of the bottom lane and PJ1-affected upper lane and the progress #IndyCar has made in scraping the material off the surface ahead of Sunday’s #XPEL375 @RACERmag @PPfanner @TXMotorSpeedway pic.twitter.com/rwvehYCIc2 — Marshall Pruett (@marshallpruett) March 18, 2022

The second offers a look at tweaks Dallara and the NTT IndyCar Series have come up with to add 150lbs of optional downforce to the Texas aero package this weekend.

Special thanks to Meyer Shank Racing for the garage time.

Here’s another little nugget, revealing specially fabricated carts used for transporting wheels for mounting and dismounting their Firestone tires: