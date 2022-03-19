VIDEO: Marshall Pruett on TMS surface and downforce options

VIDEO: Marshall Pruett on TMS surface and downforce options

IndyCar

VIDEO: Marshall Pruett on TMS surface and downforce options

By March 19, 2022 12:19 PM

By |

Marshall Pruett gives us a close-up look at tweaks on tap for this weekend’s XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway.

The first video looks at the current state of the racing line and efforts to reduce the impact of the PJ1-treated surface:

The second offers a look at tweaks Dallara and the NTT IndyCar Series have come up with to add 150lbs of optional downforce to the Texas aero package this weekend.

Follow @MarshallPruett on Twitter for more of his #MPShowMe series.

Special thanks to Meyer Shank Racing for the garage time.

Here’s another little nugget, revealing specially fabricated carts used for transporting wheels for mounting and dismounting their Firestone tires:

, IndyCar

F1 TV PRO | 7-Day Free Trial

Presented by

F1 TV Logo

Mazda MX-5 Cup | St. Pete | Race Highlights

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://alldrivers.news/video-marshall-pruett-on-tms-surface-and-downforce-options/ VIDEO: Marshall Pruett on TMS surface and downforce options - All drivers news

    […] Original article on The racer […]

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home