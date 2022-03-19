Newgarden paces Texas final practice; hard hit for Harvey

Josef Newgarden led the final one-hour practice session at Texas Motor Speedway which ran after his teammate Will Power and six other drivers spent 30 minutes attempting to put rubber down on the second lane.

Posting a best speed of 211.193mph, Power was well below the anticipated race pace, and as a result, the 27-car field did not attempt to use the second lane in the closing practice session. Meyer Shank Racing’s Helio Castroneves actually produced the best lap in the 30-minute outing but did so while running the faster bottom lane.

Newgarden’s No. 2 Chevy (223.108mph) sat atop the speed chart for most of the session, and in a late shuffle, Scott Dixon went to P2 in the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda (222.726mph) after edging polesitter Felix Rosenqvist in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevy (222.662mph). Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Christian Lundgaard was fourth in the No. 30 Honda (221.794mph) as the team found most of the speed it was missing in qualifying and he was followed by two Honda-powered drivers in Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta (221.751mph) and Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing’s Takuma Sato (221.700mph).

The weekend’s first incident took place 27 minutes into the session as RLL’s Jack Harvey slid high in turn 2, tried to save the car from crashing, and while he was successful in keeping it off the outer wall, ongoing wiggles led to a hard impact into the inside wall with the front of the No. 45 Honda. The team is in for a long night as the Dallara DW12 tub was destroyed in the impact; RLL had the spare No. 45 rolling out of the transporter before the battered primary car had been returned.

Harvey was uninjured in the crash.

UP NEXT: Race, Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET