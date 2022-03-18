Photos: Philip Island Classic Festival of Motorsport

The Victorian Historic Racing Register (VHRR) Philip Island Classic Festival of Motorsport roared back to life last weekend to the delight of racers and fans alike at the famed Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit. For over 30 years the circuit south of Melbourne has played host to one of Australia’s premiere vintage racing events.

Traditionally, the weekend event was a precursor to the Australian GP and start of the Formula 1 season. Alas, that is not the case this year, but that did not deter droves of drivers and fans from flocking back to the island for a festival for the ages.

With over 450 entries, organizers and fans deemed the return of the event an unequivocal success. VM contributor Bruce Moxon was on the island to take in and share the sights. Look for a full write-up along with more photos in the May/June issue of Vintage Motorsport. Meanwhile, enjoy this image gallery from the event at VintageMotorsport.com.