Inside the SCCA, Enduro 101 with Chris Dyson

This week’s episode of Inside the SCCA goes all in on endurance racing for the beginner. With SCCA’s new Enduro National Tour launching in May we thought it would be a good idea to do Enduro 101. The latest installment of our SCCA U series. I couldn’t think of any brain better to pick when it comes to endurance racing than Chris Dyson. He shares insights on the care and feeding of the car, the crew and the driver. We talk about pitfalls you want to avoid and some things you definitely do NOT want to do on race day! This is an episode you don’t want to miss!

Listen below or click here.