Test drive F1 TV Pro and see the new Formula 1 season from every angle

The hotly anticipated 2022 Formula 1 World Championship is revving up, with new cars, your favorite stars, and a lot of unknowns.

Pre-season testing has indicated it’s all to play for, but we’ll start to get real answers at this weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, March 18-20.

And F1 TV Pro is the best way to see and livestream every angle of every grand prix weekend, putting you fully in control of your own F1 experience.

For the opening races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia (March 25-27) F1 TV Pro is offering a 7-day free trial so you can test drive the service for free in selected countries. CLICK HERE and start your 7-day free trial now.*

GO BIG SCREEN

Big screen, mobile or second screen, you choose your own view. F1 TV Pro can be used as your primary F1 feed with commentary, and you can add up to 5 more screens with tons of data, driver onboards and exclusive reporting available. Watch all the action live or on catch-up.

F1 TV Pro can be streamed across web, apps, with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, as well as connected TV apps Apple TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku. You can watch the world’s most dynamic sport anywhere, anytime and across all devices to get different camera views and data at your fingertips.

With so much that’s new in 2022, including the biggest aerodynamic rules reset in decades, and some dramatically different design solutions from the teams, F1 TV Pro is there to keep you up to speed on everything tech, too. It’s now bringing fans analysis ahead of each race, with the F1 teams’ technical directors showing off car upgrades for the cameras, and seamless programming throughout the weekend on the new F1 Live feed. The new F1 Live channel will have a dedicated team of commentators and experts including Ben Edwards, Jolyon Palmer, Will Buxton, Sam Collins and Tom Gaymor.

Which teams have got it right? Who’s playing catch-up? Who’ll be the surprise packages? We won’t know until Saturday’s hugely anticipated qualifying session in Bahrain. For F1 fans, qualifying is always unmissable, with the cars and the drivers on the edge in the battle to decide the starting grid. With F1 TV Pro you can watch all qualifying and on-track sessions live or catch-up, along with all the onboards.

With its seamless, ad-free coverage, F1 TV Pro helps fans keep on top of every lap and every pass and goes even deeper with insightful pre- and post-race shows. In addition, you can also watch exclusive documentaries and archive races to get a 360-degree view of the pinnacle of motorsports.

With 23 races, including newcomer Miami and returning favorites Australia, Canada and Japan, the 2022 season is set to be the most action-packed in F1 history. And following their successful introduction last year, Sprint races are back. Imola, Red Bull Ring and Interlagos are the three tracks providing even more jeopardy and added drama over a grand prix weekend. Qualifying moves to Friday to set the Sprint grid, then Saturday’s 60-mile scramble decides the lineup for Sunday’s grand prix. It’s as thrilling as it is unpredictable, and F1 TV Pro is there for every awesome moment.

CHOOSE YOUR BEST VIEW

F1 TV Pro boasts 20 live onboard cameras and unedited team radio, guaranteeing a more immersive experience than other channels. With access to all the cameras, you can be your own TV director, zeroing in on key rivalries, replaying jaw-dropping moments, or riding onboard with your favorite drivers. Fans create their own way to watch the grand prix weekends.

Can’t watch the on-track action live? Not a problem, because all sessions, including the onboards, are also available on catch-up and replay. Just set your devices to block out the results so as not to spoil any surprises.

And we’re expecting there to be a lot of surprises in 2022.

F1 TV Pro puts fans in the best seat in the house, with information and camera views usually only found on the teams’ pit walls. CLICK HERE to sign up today for a free 7-day trial* to experience F1 2022 to full, redline-hitting effect.

*Excludes previous free trial customers. Offer ends 7:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 27. Additional regions available starting March 21. Terms and conditions apply.