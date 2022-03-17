Omologato extends SpeedTour partnership

Omologato Motorsport Watches has renewed its partnership with SpeedTour’s four racing series for 2022. Omologato will remain the Official Timepiece Partner to the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas), Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) and the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA).

Each event weekend, series-branded Omologato watches will be awarded to a competitor in Trans Am, FR Americas and F4 U.S. who is deemed to make the Omologato Perfectly-Timed Move of the Race. Additionally, Omologato timepieces will be awarded to Driver Champions in each class in Trans Am and SVRA, as well as the Driver Champion and the Team Principals of the winning organization for the Team Championship in FR Americas and F4 U.S. FR Americas will also award a watch to the Driver Champion in its Masters class.

The 2022 program kicked off at Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway during the Trans Am season-opener with Robert Noaker in TA2 earning the Omologato Perfectly-Timed Move of the Race. He was awarded his timepiece in Victory Lane.

“I’m delighted to continue our partnership with SpeedTour,” said Shami Kalra, founder of Omologato. “Coming into our second year, we’ve worked really well with the organizers and achieved a lot behind the scenes. This partnership is exactly the kind we look for to help create good quality brand awareness.”

The next Omologato watch will be awarded during the Charlotte SpeedTour at Charlotte Motor Speedway on March 17-20.