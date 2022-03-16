Racing on TV, March 17-20

Trans Am races to stream live for free, no app required
The Trans Am Series recently announced a new television package to air this year’s races in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Thursday, March 17
|Sebring
|4:20-6:25pm
|
|Sebring qualifying
|6:50-7:40pm
|
|COTA
|8:00-9:00pm
(D)
|
Friday, March 18
Saturday, March 19
Sunday, March 20
|Bahrain GP
|9:30-10:55am
|
|Bahrain GP
|10:55am
1:00pm
|
|Texas
|12:30-1:00pm
pre-race
1:00-3:00pm
race
|
|Charlotte TA
|1:00-2:15pm
|
|Atlanta
|2:30-3:00pm
pre-race
3:00-7:00pm
race
|
|Indonesia
|3:00-4:30pm
(SDD)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay
