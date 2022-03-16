Racing on TV, March 17-20

By March 16, 2022 12:30 PM

Trans Am races to stream live for free, no app required
The Trans Am Series recently announced a new television package to air this year’s races in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, March 17

Sebring 4:20-6:25pm

Sebring qualifying 6:50-7:40pm

COTA 8:00-9:00pm
(D)

Friday, March 18

Bahrain
practice 1		 7:55-9:00am

Bahrain
practice 1		 7:55-9:00am

Sebring
qualifying		 9:15-10:25am

Bahrain
practice 2		 10:55am-
12:00pm

Bahrain
practice 2		 10:55am-
12:00pm

Sebring 1000 11:30am
8:00pm

Atlanta practice 3:00-4:00pm

Atlanta practice 4:00-5:00pm

Atlanta practice 5:00-6:00pm

Saturday, March 19

Bahrain
practice 3		 7:55-9:00am

Bahrain
practice 3		 7:55-9:00am

Sebring 12 Hours 10:00am
10:10pm

Bahrain
qualifying		 10:55am-
12:00pm

Bahrain
qualifying		 10:55am-
12:00pm

Texas practice 1 11:00am-
12:00pm

Atlanta qualifying 11:00-11:30am

Atlanta qualifying 11:30am-
12:30pm

Atlanta qualifying 12:30-2:00pm

Charlotte TA2 12:40-1:55pm

Texas qualifying 2:00-3:00pm

Atlanta 2:30-4:30pm

Sebring 12 Hours 3:30-10:30pm

Texas practice 2 4:00-5:00pm

Atlanta 4:30-7:00pm

Indianapolis 7:00-10:00pm

Sunday, March 20

Bahrain GP 9:30-10:55am

Bahrain GP 10:55am
1:00pm

Texas 12:30-1:00pm
pre-race
1:00-3:00pm
race

Charlotte TA 1:00-2:15pm

Atlanta 2:30-3:00pm
pre-race
3:00-7:00pm
race

Indonesia 3:00-4:30pm
(SDD)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

Mazda MX-5 Cup | St. Pete | Race Highlights

