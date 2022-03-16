Racing on TV, March 17-20

Trans Am races to stream live for free, no app required

The Trans Am Series recently announced a new television package to air this year’s races in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, March 17

Sebring 4:20-6:25pm Sebring qualifying 6:50-7:40pm COTA 8:00-9:00pm

Friday, March 18

Bahrain

practice 1 7:55-9:00am Bahrain

practice 1 7:55-9:00am Sebring

qualifying 9:15-10:25am Bahrain

practice 2 10:55am-

12:00pm Bahrain

practice 2 10:55am-

12:00pm Sebring 1000 11:30am

8:00pm Atlanta practice 3:00-4:00pm Atlanta practice 4:00-5:00pm Atlanta practice 5:00-6:00pm

Saturday, March 19

Bahrain

practice 3 7:55-9:00am Bahrain

practice 3 7:55-9:00am Sebring 12 Hours 10:00am

10:10pm Bahrain

qualifying 10:55am-

12:00pm Bahrain

qualifying 10:55am-

12:00pm Texas practice 1 11:00am-

12:00pm Atlanta qualifying 11:00-11:30am Atlanta qualifying 11:30am-

12:30pm Atlanta qualifying 12:30-2:00pm Charlotte TA2 12:40-1:55pm Texas qualifying 2:00-3:00pm Atlanta 2:30-4:30pm Sebring 12 Hours 3:30-10:30pm Texas practice 2 4:00-5:00pm Atlanta 4:30-7:00pm Indianapolis 7:00-10:00pm

Sunday, March 20

Bahrain GP 9:30-10:55am Bahrain GP 10:55am

1:00pm Texas 12:30-1:00pm

pre-race

1:00-3:00pm

race Charlotte TA 1:00-2:15pm Atlanta 2:30-3:00pm

pre-race

3:00-7:00pm

race Indonesia 3:00-4:30pm

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

