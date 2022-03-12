Cindric leads Penske sweep of Phoenix Cup practice

Team Penske drivers were fastest in a mostly uneventful NASCAR Cup Series practice session ahead of qualifying at Phoenix Raceway.

Austin Cindric led the way at 131.09 mph (27.462 seconds). Ryan Blaney was second fastest at 131.04 mph. Blaney ran the most laps in practice at 39.

Tyler Reddick was third fastest at 131.019 mph, William Byron was fourth fastest at 131.014 mph, and Kyle Larson was fifth fastest at 130.73 mph.

Chase Briscoe was sixth fastest at 130.53 mph, Joey Logano was seventh fastest at 130.52 mph, Chase Elliott was eighth fastest at 130.37 mph, Ross Chastain was ninth fastest at 130.23 mph, and AJ Allmendinger was 10th fastest at 130.08 mph. Allmendinger is in the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing this weekend.

Defending race winner Martin Truex Jr. was 15th on the speed chart. Truex’s fastest lap was 129.88 mph.

Practice was incident-free, which had not been the case the last two weeks. Multiple drivers had trouble in practice and qualifying at Fontana, and Kyle Busch crashed last weekend in practice at Las Vegas.

The running was split into two groups, as seen two weeks ago at Fontana. Both groups got 20 minutes of track time. Cindric set the fastest overall time as a driver out of Group A. Blaney was in Group B.

Byron was fastest in the best 10 consecutive lap average. Larson was fastest in the best 15 and 20 lap average category. There are 36 drivers in the field at Phoenix.

UP NEXT: Single-car qualifying at 2:25 p.m. ET.