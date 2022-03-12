2022 Masters Historic Racing US tour will kick off at Laguna

The ever-expanding Masters Historic Racing opens its 2022 North American calendar on April 1-3 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

All three of its Masters US Tour series will kick off their seasons at the home of The Corkscrew, “with plenty of track time and a relaxed paddock atmosphere” to be expected — the mission of MHR’s founder and president Ron Maydon since the organizations founding in 2004.

The First Orion Monterey Motorsport Celebration is a new race event, organized and promoted by GT Celebration. Along with the GTC run groups, the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America West and Ultimate Track Days groups will also be taking part in a weekend featuring much to look forward to.

Read more about the event at VintageMotorsport.com.