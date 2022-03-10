Experience Formula 1’s new era from every angle with F1 TV Pro

What makes the upcoming Formula 1 season even more exciting? The biggest technical changes in years are set to shake up the order, and no one – the teams, the drivers and the fans – knows what’s going to happen.

What is certain is that subscribing to F1 TV Pro means you’ll get all the action and see every angle, plus unprecedented access to real-time information and live timing on your screen and at your fingertips. With every session and every grand prix covered, it’s set to be fast and furious on the track, but nothing’s going to pass you by.

Last season was packed with drama, and 2022’s rules reset is set to take it to the next level, with new cars, new challenges, and epic rivalries that can only get more intense. F1’s 2022 journey begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 20, but before that you can take a deep dive into the crucial pre-season test at Bahrain International Circuit from March 10 to March 12.

F1 TV Pro puts you in control, with all F1 sessions covered live and on-demand, plus live timing and data direct from all 23 grand prix weekends. Don’t miss a moment of Formula 1’s biggest ever season.

Are we set for another incredible battle between F1’s newest champion, Max Verstappen, and seven-time title-winner Lewis Hamilton? Who’ll have the upper hand between Red Bull Racing and Mercedes? Could Ferrari or McLaren put themselves in the title frame? And who’s got it right – or wrong – in tackling the new rules designed to create more wheel-to-wheel racing and even more excitement?

With F1 TV Pro, you’re going to get the answers. Its dedicated reporters will be there to guide you through an unmissable season, with all the news and rumors in must-see pre- and post-race shows such as Weekend Warm Up and Paddock Pass. Plus, look out for new “show and tell” technical sessions on Fridays, where car upgrades and cutting-edge tech are revealed for the cameras.

And you’ll get onboard with the drivers, too. You can access all 20 onboard cameras, live team radio and follow specific drivers all in real-time and on catch-up.

F1 TV Pro also brings you the authentic pit wall perspective, with live timing and data, tire info, and expert commentary. Many fans create their own race setups using multiple screens for a fully immersive experience. It’s F1 exactly the way they want it.

The 2022 season’s epic, 23-race calendar includes classic tracks like Monza, Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps, returning favorites such as Melbourne, Montreal and Suzuka, and an exciting new destination in the shape of a super-cool street circuit in Miami. F1 TV Pro’s team will guide you around all those tracks.

Saturday Sprint races, which proved such a hit with fans last season, are back. They’re short, they’re unpredictable, and they’ll decide Sunday’s starting grid at Imola, Austria’s Red Bull Ring, and Interlagos.

And F1 TV Pro brings you even more from every race weekend, with live support-race coverage, including the groundbreaking W Series.

F1 TV Pro is free of ad-breaks and available with commentary in five languages, with more to be announced this season.

Don’t miss a moment with F1 TV Pro’s comprehensive coverage, either as a primary source for F1 fans, a second-screen experience, or a mobile streaming service for when you’re on the go. F1 TV Pro can be streamed easily on your big screen via Apple TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku, as well as all the usual devices.

