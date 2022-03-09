ORIW: Mazda’s Mo Murry

ORIW: Mazda’s Mo Murry

EPARTRADE Race Industry Week

ORIW: Mazda’s Mo Murry

By March 9, 2022 10:52 AM

By |

Mo Murray, Senior Vice President of Garage Team Mazda, joined us for an interview during Race Industry Week. Murray leads the integration and strategy of motorsports within Mazda’s marketing operations for the U.S. Hosted by RACER founder Paul Pfanner.

Click here to watch the full interview.

, EPARTRADE Race Industry Week

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home