ORIW: Mazda’s Mo Murry

Mo Murray, Senior Vice President of Garage Team Mazda, joined us for an interview during Race Industry Week. Murray leads the integration and strategy of motorsports within Mazda’s marketing operations for the U.S. Hosted by RACER founder Paul Pfanner.
Insights & Analysis 1hr ago
INSIGHT: Why Magnussen was Haas's best option
Sometimes, when caught up in the relentless news cycle, I find myself imagining how someone a few months earlier might have reacted to a (…)
Formula 1 1hr ago
Magnussen returns to Haas as Mazepin replacement
Kevin Magnussen has returned to Haas as Nikita Mazepin’s replacement, signing a multi-year contract to come back to Formula 1. (…)
Le Mans/WEC 1hr ago
Penske Logistics backing for Penske LMP2
Team Penske announced today that Penske Logistics will be the primary partner on the team’s new LMP2 entry in this season’s FIA World (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 1hr ago
Porsche, Toyota race cars feature in record-setting Gooding & Co. Amelia Island auction
The most significant sale of the week was a 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C-SS Teardrop Coupe, which sold for $13,425,000 and set a new world record (…)
GT Celebration 2hr ago
GT Celebration partners with KTM
GT Celebration announced today that the KTM X-Bow RR will become the Official Pace Car of the series in 2022. The Austrian manufacturer (…)
Industry 2hr ago
RACE INDUSTRY NOW: A woman's place is on the track - Celebrating women in motorsports
Join us for Episode 209 of the RACE INDUSTRY NOW tech and business webinar: “A Woman’s Place is on the Track – Celebrating Women in (…)
Podcasts 2hr ago
NASCAR podcast: Brandon McReynolds
Brandon McReynolds reinvented himself in NASCAR after admitting that being a race car driver wasn’t going to work. McReynolds (…)
TV 3hr ago
TV ratings: Las Vegas
NASCAR had major racing to itself last weekend and delivered a decent year-on-year increase for the big show. The NASCAR Cup (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Mazepin doesn’t trust Haas safety, considers legal action
Nikita Mazepin says he doesn’t trust Haas to provide him with a safe car and so would not drive for the team again in future, despite (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Uralkali demands refund as Mazepin sets up ‘We Compete As One’ foundation
Uralkali has demanded a refund from Haas as a result of its title sponsorship of the team being terminated, with Nikita Mazepin planning (…)
Comments