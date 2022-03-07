IndyCar Iowa adds big name pre-, post-race concerts

July’s HyVee IndyCar Race Weekend event has added four musical acts to the doubleheader event.

Three significant country acts have been lined up for the NTT IndyCar Series weekend starting on Saturday July 23 with Tim McGraw set to open the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash, and after the race, Florida Georgia Line will close the day.

On Sunday, Gwen Stefani will open the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 presented by Google and her husband Blake Shelton will wrap the event after the checkered flag waves over the IndyCar contest.

“What an incredible music lineup for fans to enjoy during Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend,” said Penske Corporation president Bud Denker. “With some of the biggest names and best performers in music, combined with great racing at the ‘Fastest Short Track on the Planet,’ the weekend is going to deliver an experience unlike one we have ever seen in IndyCar.

“Thanks to the continued support of our partners at Hy-Vee, fans in Iowa will be part of something special during Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend.”