Following the announcement that IMSA has acquired Historic Sportscar Racing during January’s 60th Rolex 24 At Daytona, IMSA President John Doonan and HSR President David Hinton met at the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America recently to share some information on the new partnership and address some of the questions HSR competitors and race fans alike have raised in recent weeks in this video produced by IMSA and NASCAR Productions.

