Five Cup teams penalized for inspection failures in Las Vegas

Five NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be down a team member at Las Vegas Motor Speedway because of pre-qualifying inspection failures.

The cars of Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing), Chase Elliott (No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports), Harrison Burton (No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing), Todd Gilliland (No. 38 Front Row Motorsports), and Josh Bilicki (No. 77 Spire Motorsports) failed inspection twice Friday. All five drivers will be allowed to qualify for the Pennzoil 400, but a crew member has been ejected for the remainder of the weekend, and the teams have all lost pit stall selection.

Robert Smith (Harvick car chief), Matt Barndt (Elliott car chief), Cody Sauls (Burton car chief), Tony Manzer (Gilliland car chief), and Nicholas Sowa (Bilicki engineer) were ejected.

The cars all passed on the third time through inspection.

Practice and qualifying at Las Vegas take place Saturday afternoon. NASCAR is extending practice this weekend to 35 minutes (and will not be broken into groups) instead of the 15 minutes teams were given last weekend at Auto Club Speedway. The on-track activity begins at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Kyle Larson is the defending race winner.