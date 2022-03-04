VIDEO: Know the track - COTA

Ferrari Challenge driver John Cervini (Ferrari of Ontario) shares with us the keys to getting COTA’s famous Turn 1 right in the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo.
Stream all the weekend’s action live at: live.ferrari.com
The first qualifying session of Ferrari Challenge’s 30th anniversary season got underway under grey and breezy skies at the Circuit of The (…)
Kyle Busch is headed to a backup car at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after becoming the latest driver bit by the bad luck bug in NASCAR Cup (…)
Following the announcement that IMSA has acquired Historic Sportscar Racing during January’s 60th Rolex 24 At Daytona, IMSA President John (…)
Five NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be down a team member at Las Vegas Motor Speedway because of pre-qualifying inspection failures. The cars (…)
Nikita Mazepin says he is very disappointed to lose his drive at Haas and believes his willingness to compete in Formula 1 as a neutral (…)
Haas has dropped Nikita Mazepin as well as terminated its title partnership with Uralkali following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (…)
Nineteen year-old Chandler Smith took the lead with two laps remaining and held off 2021 championship contender Zane Smith and the winningest (…)
Fresh off a top-10 finish in the Rolex 24 At Daytona in a Porsche 911 GT3 R and one year removed from a Pro-Am Championship in Porsche (…)
Returning to the calendar after a brief hiatus, Circuit of The Americas offers one of the most complete challenges of any track in (…)
Michael Andretti, CEO & Chairman of Andretti Autosport, joined us for an interview during Online Race Industry Week. The Andretti (…)
