Preview: RM Sotheby’s Amelia Island sale

Following up a successful Paris Auction, RM Sotheby’s is headed to Amelia Island next week for its annual sale at the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island. The auction is set to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 5 with previews Thursday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The docket features 88 diverse cars spanning 107 years and even includes a few vintage competition cars.

One such car is the 1985 Peerless Racing Enterprises Camaro IMSA GTO PRC #851. This prequel to the 1986 car that was part of a track drive feature in the Nov/Dec 2010 issue of Vintage Motorsport magazine.

For more details of the sale and access to the full online docket, visit VintageMotorsport.com.