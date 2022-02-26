Siegel wins at St. Pete to take early Indy Pro 2000 points lead

Nolan Siegel produced a faultless performance this morning to win the second leg of the Andersen Interior Contracting Grand Prix of St. Petersburg doubleheader and wrap up the opening weekend of the 2022 Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires. The 17-year-old led throughout the 25-lap race for DEForce Racing, despite the potential distraction of a couple of full-course cautions.

Siegel’s first series win, in just his third start following an exploratory outing last year on the oval at World Wide Technology Raceway, allowed him to take an early lead in the quest for a scholarship valued at $614,425 to graduate into Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, the next step of the Road to Indy, in 2023.

“That was amazing. The whole team has worked so hard and they were so happy on the radio at the checkered flag,” said Siegel. “The goal through the whole race was to stay calm and try not to look behind me as much as I might have wanted to. I tried to get away on the restarts and get a good brake into Turn 1. I was really contested a few times in that first turn so I worked on the gap as hard as I could.

”But the whole field is so competitive – super strong teams and super strong drivers – so I think the standings are going to change a lot throughout the season with a lot of different drivers on the podium. As you saw this weekend, starting up front is key. Qualifying is everything in these cars, especially on a circuit like this one that’s so tight.”

Fellow rookie Louis Foster backed up his first-ever outing on a street circuit, which yesterday netted a third-place finish, by going one better today on the tricky 14-turn, 1.8-mile circuit which encompasses downtown streets and a portion of runways and taxiways at the adjacent Albert Whitted Airport. Braden Eves finished third for the Jay Howard Driver Development team.