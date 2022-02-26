IndyCar teams thrashing to repair cars for qualifying

Two NTT IndyCar Series teams had drivers crash at Turn 9 during the morning practice session that ran until 9:45 a.m., and with qualifying set to start at 12:30 p.m., the Chip Ganassi Racing and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing organizations are thrashing to after the necessary repairs.

Between the two cars, Alex Palou’s No. 10 CGR entry suffered what appeared to be the harder hit as the defending series champion clipped the wall while apexing and was fired hard into the cement exit barriers. The left-front corner of the Spaniard’s car was crumpled as the nose, wings, suspension, brake ducting, and steering rack required replacements to be installed.

Turn 9 strikes again. This time it's for defending champion @AlexPalou, with a hard hit in the tricky @GPSTPETE corner.#INDYCAR // #FirestoneGP pic.twitter.com/i3rMMqqo0P — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) February 26, 2022

The CGR team’s first order of business was stripping the corner off the car in order to take a close look at the carbonfiber Dallara DW12 chassis and determine if any of the suspension pickup points or other areas of the tub were damaged in the impact.

CGR managing director Mike Hull told RACER the inspection showed no signs of distress to the tub and the car is being reassembled and placed on the chassis setup pad to align the new left-front suspension components.

A similar note was received from RLL for Jack Harvey’s No. 45 Honda, which team manager Ricardo Nault hopes to have repaired and ready in time for the Briton to take part in the start of qualifying.