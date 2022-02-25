Vintage Motorsport’s 2022 Mar-Apr issue is now available

The Mar/Apr 2022 Vintage Motorsport issue is in the mail to subscribers and if you are a subscriber, thank you! It’s also headed to newsstands at Barnes & Noble bookstores nationwide. If you’re not a subscriber, you can go to VintageMotorsport.com/Subscribe or call 877-425-4103. Single copies can be purchased at our online store by clicking here.

There’s a “Blade Runner” on the cover of the issue — the 1989 AAR/Toyota Eagle HF89 MkII, Dan Gurney’s next-to-last IMSA GTP weapon. We also show it off over seven pages in the Salon section, the car raced by Juan Fangio II, Drake Olson and Rocky Moran back in the day. It’s 815 horsepower out of a 2140cc 4-banger was and is impressive, the car beautifully restored by Canepa Motorsports, and best news, they have it for sale!

See more details of the new issue at VintageMotorsport.com.