Johnson open-minded about IndyCar future

Jimmie Johnson’s first foray into the NTT IndyCar Series was crafted as a two-year plan with Chip Ganassi Racing, and as he ventures into his second season with all the ovals added to his 17-race calendar, the seven-time NASCAR Cup champion says he doesn’t necessarily see the end of 2022 as the finish line for his open-wheel career.

“It’s early to really pursue, but I do feel like there’s an opportunity there,” Johnson told RACER. “It’s a conversation I need to have with my family, I certainly need to have with Chip on a deeper level, and then of course the sponsorship part and how all that plays out.”

With Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward joining in the chat, Johnson asked the budding star if he should keep going in 2023 and beyond.

“Of course you need to come back in ’23,” O’Ward said. “Wait until you do the [Indy] 500.”