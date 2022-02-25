Historic Trans Am joins Lime Rock Park Historic Festival 40

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this fall, the Lime Rock Park Historic Festival will feature a highly popular addition to the 2022 event as the Historic Trans Am series will return to the Connecticut road course on the traditional Labor Day weekend date (Sept. 2-5).

The Historic Trans Am Series celebrates the glory years of Trans Am, with a deep field of thundering entries with authentic Trans Am pedigrees from the heady days of the category.

Trans-Am launched in 1966 and zoomed to popularity as the championship witnessed all three major American manufacturers fielding factory efforts, piloted by some of the most talented racers of the generation with names like Parnelli Jones, Follmer, Savage, Gurney, Donohue, and Posey.

Trans Am first competed at Lime Rock in 1967 — the second season of the series. Peter Revson won the opening event in Bud Moore’s Mercury Cougar. Mark Donohue won the 1969 round in a Roger Penske Chevrolet Camaro and won again in 1971 in a Penske AMC Javelin. In between, local standout Sam Posey and Parnelli Jones won in Ford Mustangs to add their names to the growing list of Lime Rock Park winners.

Those same machines that fans experienced at Lime Rock Park are still going strong and will be back to fight it out in four races over Labor Day weekend.

“We are thrilled to have Historic Trans Am racing at the Historic Festival this year,” said Skip Barber. “These cars have a truly special place in Lime Rock Park history. It is a little early for the final entry list, but what is special is that every single entry has legitimate Trans Am competition history, including some that even have race and championship-winning pedigrees. So this is a fantastic addition to the 2022 event and we are very pleased about this news.”

During the extended Labor Day weekend, the Historic Festival celebrates the speed, sound, and beauty of pre-war cars along with sports and formula cars ranging from the 1950s through the ’80s. The five-day festival includes a parade on Thursday afternoon, a competitor dinner on Friday, a special guest speaker and dinner on Saturday, Sunday in the Park Concours d’Elegance as well as the Gathering of the Marques, followed by racing capping off the event on Monday. Fans attending the event can also enjoy a swap meet, automobilia concessions, book signings, featured speakers and more. Sponsors and keynote attendees will be announced soon.

For more event information, visit Historic Festival 40 – Lime Rock Park