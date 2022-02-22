Photo gallery: Targa Sixty Six

Robin Thompson/Vintage Motorsport

Track time and sunshine were offered in abundance at last weekend’s Targa Sixty Six at Palm Beach International Raceway. The annual event organized by racing legend Brian Redman brought racers from all over the country to enjoy some winter track time and paddock congregating.

VM photographer Robin Thompson was there to capture and share the sights. Look for a full write-up with more photos in an upcoming issue of Vintage Motorsport magazine.

