Hamilton yet to see FIA report; hopes it reaches fans

Lewis Hamilton says he has yet to see the report from the FIA into what happened in Abu Dhabi last year, but hopes it is released publicly to allow fans to gain understanding from it.

The FIA announced last year that it would carry out a “detailed analysis” of the handling of the Safety Car in the final laps of the championship decider, in part so in order for “clarity to be provided to the participants, media, and fans about the current regulations”. While new president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has now made clear the changes he is implementing to race control – including the departure of Michael Masi – the FIA’s broader findings have yet to be communicated.

“I’ve not seen it, I didn’t think it was out yet,” Hamilton said. “But I’m excited to see the results, and hopefully everyone will get to see it and have a better understanding of everything. I think ultimately, like everything, it’s down to understanding where we’ve been so we can move forward in a positive light.”

While Hamilton wants fans to be given more information about what happened in Abu Dhabi, he also believes social media companies – who have hosted huge amounts of debate and discussion since the final race – need to do more to prevent abusive behavior on their platforms, following the death threats received by Nicholas Latifi.

“Ultimately I don’t think there has been a huge change or shift, or enough work that has been done by these social platforms,” he said. “We still have to apply pressure for them to make changes. Mental health is a real thing and on these social platforms people are experiencing abuse in a way that no one deserves, so it shouldn’t be tolerated.

“They are able to make changes, but they don’t seem to do it quick enough. So we just need to continue to apply pressure. I was in touch with Nicholas, he has my full support and I know how difficult it can be in those situations and I think it’s important for him to know that he has support from people around him.

“On another side of things, you can see that there is so much passion within this sport. That’s what really makes this sport so great – there is so much passion. But we have got to channel that in a positive way, not a negative.”