Hendrick extends Elliott contract through 2027

Chase Elliott heads into today’s Daytona 500 with the momentum of a five-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports that will keep him behind the wheel of the team’s No. 9 Chevrolet through the 2027 season.

“I feel so fortunate to be in this position,” said Elliott. “I have a great team with leadership from Alan [Gustafson, crew chief] and the support of the best car owner and racing organization in the world. For me, there’s a lot of pride in driving for Hendrick Motorsports and having the opportunity to win races and compete for championships. We are capable of accomplishing a lot more and it starts today.”

Elliott’s previous deal with the organization ran through 2022. The extension was signed before Sunday’s season-opening Daytona 500, for which Elliott starts 11th and is looking for his first win in the event.

Now 26, the son of NASCAR legend Bill Elliott first signed with Rick Hendrick as a 15-year-old and, after moving up the racing ladder, became the replacement for Jeff Gordon in the No. 24 Cup Series car in 2016. In keeping with family tradition, Chase Elliott began racing with the No. 9 in 2018.

Elliott won the 2020 Cup Series championship, has 13 career wins and has made the playoffs for six straight seasons. His resume also includes an Xfinity Series title (2014) and four consecutive Most Popular Driver awards.

“Chase is a champion on and off the track,” said Rick Hendrick. “His talent inside the race car is undeniable and he’s just scratching the surface of what he can do. This is a young man who is mature beyond his years, comes from an incredible family, and is humble, hardworking, and never takes anything for granted. As long as Chase is driving, we want him right here with Hendrick Motorsports. This is an exciting way to start the season, and we look forward to many, many more together.”