Williams launches its 2022 F1 car, the FW44

Williams became the latest team to unveil a version of its 2022 car, with a new look on this year’s FW44.

While the images revealed at the launch are renderings of a show car with limited detail, Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi are expected to shake the car down prior to the start of pre-season testing in Barcelona. The team’s traditional dark blue colors are central to the livery design on show, while there is the addition of red touches as team principal Jost Capito says “a new visual identity” is revealed.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“Over its history as an iconic Formula 1 team, Williams Racing has shown great strength and sophistication,” Capito said. “The new visual identity of the 2022 car perfectly encapsulates these characteristics that the staff, drivers and fans have demonstrated time and time again. As we move into the new era of our sport, the FW44 highlights the transition to the future, as well as acknowledging the timeless qualities that make us who we are.

“Last season we were thrilled and proud to make such strong advancements as a team, with a number of well-earned points-scoring results in addition to a podium. Looking forward, we want to build on this success, and the FW44 perfectly embodies these ambitions to return to the front of the grid. I look forward to witnessing this progression with Nicholas and Alex at the helm.”

The car retains the FW naming following the sale of the team to Dorilton Capital and death of Sir Frank Williams last year, and Williams hopes the FW44 will allow it to continue its progression after an encouraging 2021. Last season saw a number of Q3 appearances and point-scoring finishes, as the team finished eighth in the constructors’ championship.

Latifi enters his third season with Williams and will be joined by Albon this year, with George Russell departing after three years with the team, having been signed by Mercedes to partner Lewis Hamilton.