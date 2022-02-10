Aston’s Green calls 2022 ‘by far the biggest change in regulations F1 has ever seen’

Aston Martin wanted to run its 2022 Formula 1 car as early as possible to react to any problems caused by the sport’s brand-new technical regulations.

The AMR22 was revealed on Thursday at the Aston Martin Lagonda headquarters ahead of a shakedown on Friday at Silverstone as part of a filming day, becoming the first actual car to be launched. Chief technical officer Andy Green says he has never experienced anything so different in F1 and believes the sport has never had such a radical change from one season to the next.

“By far the biggest change in regulations I think the sport has ever seen,” said Green (pictured at left, above). “My career goes back to 1991 and this trumps anything since 1991 — and I think it trumps everything as far as F1 is concerned. It’s a completely new concept but a completely new way of approaching the regulations as well.

“It’s been a massive challenge. It’s been exciting for sure because there is so much to do and so much to learn and we are only just starting this exploration of these regulations. We have only really been attacking them and looking at them and developing within them since January last year, so we haven’t had a lot of time.

“And if you think we started in January last year as the first time the wind tunnel runs start in anger, we had to be releasing a chassis six months later. So it really was intense. It was a lot of work and then we are trying to combine that with trying to compete in a season last year as well, which made things even harder.

“On top of that, we are trying to expand and get ourselves aligned on our ambitions for our five-year plan. Expansion is a difficult process to manage as well and it needs managing and it takes resource away from what would normally be pure development.

“All in all, it’s been a really challenging year, the most intense winter that I have ever experienced and I am really glad and proud of what we have achieved as a team to get this car ready. It’s going to run tomorrow and I think we are going to be the first team to run a 2022 spec car in anger — I am really proud of that.”

While Red Bull and Haas released far-from-finished cars ahead of the Aston event, Green says the launch and decision to use the real car came from the early running plan.

“What we wanted to do is shakedown as early as possible to check the systems out on the car and give us some time between shakedown and the Barcelona test. That is the reason for shaking down tomorrow, so we have time to react.

“Hopefully we’ll have a good shakedown tomorrow and there’s nothing to react to, but because the car is absolutely brand-new with no carry-over at all, and pre-season testing is really short, and the second test is so close to the first race that it’s going to be almost impossible to react to, we thought it’s going to be good to get a shakedown in before the first test.

“That’s where we came to with the shakedown date, and it just made sense to launch the day before. The car’s effectively ready, so that was the logic behind it.”