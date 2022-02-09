Norris extends McLaren deal through 2025

Lando Norris has signed a new contract with McLaren that will keep him with the team until the end of the 2025 season.

The 22-year-old only signed an extension to his previous deal last year, with McLaren announcing it had taken up the option on his contract at the Monaco Grand Prix. Since then Norris has taken his first pole position and came close to winning in Russia as part of a hugely impressive season that caused the team to reward him with a new four-year deal that starts immediately and runs through 2025.

“Teams are about people, and I love the people and feel at home at McLaren,” Norris said. “I have grown up in this team and I’m part of this journey we’re all on. Last season was another great step, both in my career and the team’s performance, and I see and feel all the work, investment, and commitment for the team to be in a position to challenge for wins and titles in the future.

“This all gives me huge confidence looking forward, so it was a natural decision to extend our relationship for the next few years.”

The new deal is described as “a sign of mutual confidence” between McLaren and Norris, and team principal Andreas Seidl says he has full faith the Briton can become world champion if given the right tools.

“The opportunity to extend our relationship with Lando reflect not only our commitment but our belief and confidence in his talent,” Seidl said. “It is also a strong sign of trust and commitment from Lando in us as a team and our journey to world championship contention.

“Lando has shown impressive growth as a Formula 1 driver over the past four years and has been an instrumental part of the team’s momentum and performance trajectory. We are still on our journey to fight at the front and Lando is a key element of our plan, so to lock him into place, alongside Daniel (Ricciardo) and our senior leadership, gives us stability and continuity as we build towards our ultimate shared goal of world championships.”

Norris has been with McLaren throughout his F1 career to date, joining in 2017 and being promoted to a race seat in 2019. Last year he finished sixth in the drivers’ championship with four podiums and one pole position.