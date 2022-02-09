Norris deal comes in tandem with commitments from McLaren leadership

McLaren has long-term stability across its entire leadership team alongside Lando Norris’ new contract, according to team principal Andreas Seidl.

Norris has been handed a new deal until the end of 2025 following a standout season last year, in what the team is calling a show of faith from both sides that it can fight for championships in the future. Seidl said Norris’s extension was required to provide continuity as there is still work to do to reach that level, but adds that he and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown are among those who have also committed their futures in recent months.

“The announcement last year was pretty much just an extension of an existing contract which would have brought us only to two more years with Lando,” Seidl said. “If you look at the overall plan we have in place here, the journey we are in, we know that despite the good steps we made in previous years, we still have big next steps to make.

“We also know that after all the organizational changes that we did here at McLaren, the cultural changes, plus the plan we have in place on the infrastructure side, we simply need more time in order to keep growing as a team, and to finish these infrastructure projects and actually benefit from them.

“In order to get to this position we are targeting, in order to fight for race wins every race weekend, having Lando with us, and having this consistency and continuity also in the driver line-up will be an absolute key in order to achieve these targets. Therefore it was very important for us to lock in Lando until the end of 2025.

“Key for us for creating stability in the team, this continuity and consistency, not just on the driver line-up side but throughout the entire team, and I’m very happy to announce also that the long-term signing of Lando goes hand-in-hand with long-term commitments from Zak’s side, from my side and my entire leadership team, which again, is a great sign of belief of everyone that is involved in that journey – the entire team.

“Everything is coming into place over the next couple of years which we need in order to get this team back to the front in F1, which is great news.”

McLaren finished fourth in last year’s constructors’ championship behind Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari, and will launch its 2022 car on Friday.