HPD backs FR Americas prize fund

Honda Performance Development, the leader of Honda and Acura high-performance motorsports programs in North America, has joined forces with the Motorsports Division of Honda Motor Co., Ltd to continue its Super Formula scholarship program for the winner of the 2022 and 2023 Formula Regional Americas Championship.

As a partner to the Formula 4 United States Championship and the Formula Regional Americas Championship, HPD and Honda Motor will continue to support the FRA champions through a scholarship valued up to $600,000 as well as an engine supply agreement for participation in the 2023 and 2024 Super Formula Series. Additionally, 2022 and ’23 F4 U.S. champions will receive a $25,000 cash prize and a 303hp HPD version of the Honda Civic Type-R turbocharged K20C1 motor for their racing activities during the subsequent FRA season.

The FRA Scholarship includes Honda Motor identifying an appropriate Super Formula team for the FRA champion to compete in for the following Super Formula Season. The FRA champion will also be provided an engine by Honda for use during the Super Formula season. Serving as an official Honda and HPD brand ambassador throughout the Super Formula season, the FRA champion will receive a “Honda in Japan” experience with a tour and participation in Honda driver activities courtesy of Honda Motor.

Promoted by Parella Motorsports Holdings, LLC, and sanctioned by SCCA Pro Racing, the FRA championship aligns with the global FIA development ladder philosophy of using common components to provide a cost-efficient, reliable, and powerful racing structure as drivers ascend through the levels on their way to U.S. or global racing success. The FIA-supported FRA provides talented young racers the opportunity to develop their skills in a state-of-the-art open-wheel chassis. The internationally respected Super Formula series is the top level of open-wheel racing in Japan featuring high-downforce Dallara chassis powered by engines producing in excess of 550hp. Successful graduates of Super Formula include Honda-powered Formula 1 race winner Pierre Gasly and 2021 NTT IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou.

“This scholarship program is truly a global driver development opportunity and Honda-powered path to the top levels of racing” says John Whiteman, HPD commercial manager. “The Formula Regional Americas champion earns 18 FIA Super License points, and the Super Formula champion earns 25. In addition to preparing a driver to compete in the pinnacle levels of motorsports, winning both titles will earn a driver enough Super License points to exceed the 40 required for Formula 1.”

The official 2022 F4 U.S. and FRA seasons begin April 8-10 at NOLA Motorsports Park in Louisiana and will feature 18 rounds at six circuits around the United States.