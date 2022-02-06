ORIW: "A Very Special Hour with Mario Andretti & Linda Vaughn"

ORIW: "A Very Special Hour with Mario Andretti & Linda Vaughn"

ORIW: "A Very Special Hour with Mario Andretti & Linda Vaughn"

Racing legend Mario Andretti joined Linda Vaughn, the “First Lady of Motorsports,” for a very special and entertaining hour during Race Industry Week. If you missed watching live back in December click here to see this colorful webinar hosted by Jeff Hammond.

K&N Engineering will present the first Race Industry Now webinar of the season on Wednesday, February 9 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET: Tech Webinar: “Filtration for the Future” by K&N Engineering.

Click here to reserve your space. No charge to attend.

