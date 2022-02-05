RM Sotheby’s tops $43m in sales during Arizona Auction Week

RM Sotheby’s kicked off its 2022 live auction calendar last week with the company’s 23rd annual Arizona sale hosted by the plush Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix. The one-day auction garnered $43.3 million in sales, with 95 percent of all lots sold and registered bidders from 30 different countries.

An impressive 24 percent of all registered bidders were first-time clients, showcasing the continued growth of the industry.

Establishing a record price for the model offered publicly at auction, a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Alloy Gullwing sold for an incredible $6.8 million as the undisputed star of the sale. This particular car was one of very few to retain its numbers-matching 3.0-liter NSL engine and original alloy body.

A 1931 Duesenberg Model J Tourster, one of the most iconic of all American cars of its era, drew crowds during preview days. Boasting magnificent original coachwork, this CCCA Full Classic had received a meticulous restoration by RM Auto Restoration, retained all its original components, and sold for an outstanding $3.4 million, exceeding its pre-sale high estimate.

